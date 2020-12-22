Beta Glass, Courteville, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

The equities market was bullish throughout last week as gains were recorded across trade sessions Monday through Friday, with the developments and other fundamental factors during this period informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass appears on Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist for trading at its lowest price in the past 52 weeks. It sells for N55.40 per share with an Earning Per Share (EPS) of N7.08 and a Price to Earning (PE) ratio of 7.82.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20, has an EPS of N0.02 and a PE ratio of 8.82.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust makes Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist list on the basis of trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. The stock currently sells for N0.20, has an EPS of N0.06 and a PE ratio of 3.41.

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

FTN appears on our list for being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N0.44, the stock closed at N0.62, appreciating by 40.91 percent.

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

AXA Mansard features on our list for being the highest price loser last week. It opened at N2.30 and closes at N0.92, depreciating by 60 percent.

