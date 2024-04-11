Betta Edu denies link to N30bn recovered by EFCC

Betta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, is refuting claims that N30 billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is connected to her.

This comes amidst ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities within the ministry during her tenure.

The EFCC announced the recovery of N30 billion in March 2024, stating it was linked to their probe into the ministry. However, Ms. Edu’s lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, issued a letter denying any association between his client and the recovered funds.

The letter, addressed to the BBC, claims that “neither N30bn nor any amount whatsoever has been traced to or recovered from our client’s bank accounts.” It further threatens legal action against the media outlet if they do not remove the allegedly defamatory information.

“First and foremost, the language used in describing our client’s purported involvement in the alleged corruption case suggests guilt without allowing for the presumption of innocence, which is fundamental in any fair and unbiased reporting,” the letter reads.

“The reckless manner in which the article was crafted, without providing our client with the opportunity to respond to the allegations before its wide publication, is a clear breach of journalistic fairness and due process and demonstrates a complete disregard for journalistic integrity and professionalism.

“This is a blatant attempt to tarnish our client’s reputation and undermine her credibility which she has earned over the course of her distinguished career in both private and public life.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our client has neither been indicted nor found culpable of any act of financial impropriety in relation to her stewardship of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry in Nigeria.”

This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. The EFCC has not yet publicly responded to Ms. Edu’s claims, and it remains unclear whether the recovered N30 billion is directly linked to the ministry or separate financial crimes.

Key Points of Contention:

• The EFCC maintains the recovered N30 billion is linked to their investigation into the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

• Ms. Edu’s lawyer vehemently denies any connection between his client and the recovered funds.

• The source and purpose of the recovered N30 billion remain unclear.

Looking Ahead:

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the veracity of both the EFCC’s claims and Ms. Edu’s denials. The public awaits further information from the EFCC regarding the origin and purpose of the recovered funds.

Additionally, it will be interesting to see if Ms. Edu follows through with legal action against the BBC. This case has the potential to expose significant corruption within the ministry, and Nigerians are eager for a transparent investigation and resolution.

