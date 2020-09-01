Betty Irabor reveals eight-year battle with depression

63-year-old media personality, Betty Irabor has recounted the painful challenges she encountered during her 8-year battle with depression which made her to lose so much weight at the time.

Betty in a series of tweets shared on her official time-line late on Monday recalled being hounded during her experience until she was ashamed to go out because many thought she was on a death diet.

She further added that she was called “anorexic and snobbish” because she lost the ability to socialize thereafter but noted that she’s been out of that hole for 5 years and has shared her experience in a book.

Betty wrote; “When I was battling depression & lost weight, many thought I was on a death diet & hounded me till I was ashamed to go out. A News Daily called me Anorexic. I got labelled “Snobbish” cos I lost every ability to socialize….Hmm Things are never what they seem. Let’s be guided.

“My battle with depression lasted 8 years. I have been out of that dark hole for some 5 years now & I wrote a book on my experience. I am fantastic thanks to my family especially hubby, God & my therapists. There’s a lot of self effort required on the journey to recovery,” she concluded.

