‘Beyond control’ – Bode George decries Nigeria’s insecurity, advocates state police

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday decried the current security situation in the country.

George, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the problem of insecurity in Nigeria has gone beyond control.

He said President Tinubu has a lot of work to do in the efforts to rid the country of insecurity.

The former chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was reacting to the recent killing of over 200 people by gunmen in 15 communities of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.

He also renewed the call for state police, saying too much powers are vested in the Inspector General of Police.

George said: “The state of our nation has been completely in a shambolic situation, it is perpetual despair and despondency. There is hunger in the land and there is anger in the land. The insecurity has gone beyond control.

“So, when you look at all those things; we are all Nigerians and I listened to President Bola Tinubu’s New Year speech and I also listened to what Chief Osoba said, this is not the time to play politics, it is our nation. He has a hell of a job to do and I have listened to him. He has these eight objectives for the year, national defence, internal security, and job creation; the man (Buhari) who left who was my oga did a woeful job, he did not do well at all. They belong to the same party.

“So, we all Nigerians will give him a chance, let us see how he is going to handle it. Bola Tinubu, God will guide him – he is in the hottest seat in the whole of Africa today because for every 10 Africans six are Nigerians, brilliant people. So nobody can pull any wool over our eyes, I pray for him, I pray for our country.

“We need every state to have its police on the ground. Whatever it is going to cost us because police work is communal work, it means you will employ people from that community to do the police work.”

