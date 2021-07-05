B’Haram/ISWAP rubbish claims by Nigerian govt, appoints commanders, imposes taxes on Borno residents

The Interim Council of the ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists’ group, headed by Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawiy, has appointed new commanders for its operations in parts of Borno State, and gone ahead to impose taxes on farmers and fishermen in the Lake Chad area.

The affront comes against claims by the Nigerian authorities who have continually denied that the terrorist grills are in control of any part of the country.

More details to come in subsequent reports…

