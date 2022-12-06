B’Haram terrorists allegedly kill 33 wives of ISWAP members in reprisal attack

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed 33 wives of top commanders of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), in a reprisal attack following the killing of one of their commanders, Malam Aboubakar Munzir and 15 other fighters in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

A counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the incident on Twitter on Tuesday, said the in-fighting between the two groups degenerated on Sunday when the BH fighters stormed a camp belonging to ISWAP and killed the women.

“On December 3, a top Boko Haram leader in charge of Mandara Moutain, Ali Ngulde, led hundreds of fighters armed with weapons from Mandara Mountain to wage war against the ISWAP in Sambisa Forest,” Makama wrote.

“The attack began with a failed negotiation initiated by the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (Boko Haram) terrorist group, inviting its rival group the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), that they are ready to surrender themselves (mubayi’a) to IS/ISWAP leadership.

“Unknown to the ISWAP group, Ngulde and his team had staged an ambush against them in which at least 12 of them were killed in Yuwe while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“In the aftermath of the encounters, Boko Haram members seized four Hilux trucks mounted with weapons belonging to their rivals and burnt another.

“Shortly after the victory, the Boko Haram fighters mobilised more fighters from Abu Ikilima’s camp at Gaizuwa, Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari to attack more ISWAP positions in Ukuba, Arra and Sabil Huda and Farisu, killing about 23 more fighters.

“Few hours later, a top ISWAP leader, Ba’ana Chingori, called for a declaration of war and led a column of fighters to carry out reprisal attacks on the Boko Haram in Farisu.

“The attack paid off as the ISWAP neutrialized 15 Boko Haram terrorists including a unit Commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir) and seized 7 motorcycles from them.

“The ISWAP group later retreated and took position at the camp of Izzah.

“Thereafter, they moved to Garin Abbah, located about 2 kilometers where they pinned down to wait for the Boko Haram.

“But instead of going to meet the ISWAP rivals to continue the fight, the Boko Haram elements did a detour and headed to where ISWAP wives are located and killed 33 of them,” the expert said.

