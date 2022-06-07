B’Haram terrorists on rampage in Borno, abduct passengers, set trucks of food, petrol tanker on fire

While the attention of Nigerians have been diverted to the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, terrorists of the dreaded Boko Haram sect were on the rampage on Monday along the Damaturu-Biu road and the Maiduguri-Bama road in Borno State where scores of passengers were abducted.

According to survivors of the attack, the terrorists also reportedly set ablaze some trucks carrying food items into and out of the state, as well as a petrol tanker.

A motorist who managed to escaped from the scene, told security operatives that the insurgents who were in their large number, took over the roads early in the morning and attacked vehicles conveying passengers unchecked.

“The incident took place at about 9am, where a convoy of terrorists was sighted at their crossing point leading to Sambisa forest.

“I had to make a quick u-turn back to Maiduguri when I noticed that the insurgents opened fire on some trucks loaded with food items, including a petrol tanker which was also set ablaze.

“Unfortunately, I suspected that some passengers and motorists were abducted by the insurgents,” the driver said.

Though the Borno State police spokesman ASP Sani Kamilu could not be reached for comments as calls and text messages sent to his phone were not taken, a soldier who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on the condition of anonymity, said troops of the Operation Hadin Kai who responded to the attack, confronted the terrorists in a gun battle and managed to dislodge them from the highways.

“Right now, calm has returned to the highways as troops of the Operation Hadin Kai were able to dislodge the terrorists after a gun battle,” the military officer said.

