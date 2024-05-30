BIAFRA DAY: Pandemonium as IPOB sit-at-home turns bloody

The sit-at-home declared in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in honour of Biafran heroes and heroines who died in the civil war between 1967 and 1970 turned into a bloody situation as two soldiers were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order on Thursday.

IPOB had declared a total lockdown of the whole region in honour of the fallen Biafrans in the war and despite threats by several governors in the region as well as security agencies, the group had insisted on locking down the region to enforce the order.

According to different posts on X by eyewitnesses, the South-East was practically under lockdown as IPOB foot soldiers went around different cities shooting sporadically in the air and forcing people off the streets.

Reports say that Abia State in particular was volatile with gunmen and soldiers exchanging gunfire.

One report states that some military men were attacked at Obikabia junction in Aba, by over 15 masked gunmen who also set their patrol van on fire, while a video shows the assailants shooting sporadically before setting the military van ablaze.

A post by Mazi Chibuzor Omah said:

“This is the situation report at Osisioma junction, Osisioma LGA, Abia State Biafraland. As you can see, everywhere is under lock and key in compliance with #IPOB Sit-At-Home order in remembrance of the Biafra fallen heroes and heroines, 30th May, 2024.”

Another post by Chinasa Nworu said:

“When Sit at Home started the government used the media to discredit the resolve of Biafrans. They use BBC, v?Vanguard, etc to report lies that Easterners shun IPOB sit at home.

“Today we have passed stages of lies. Today they are trying to bring in violence and blackmail. And they are failing. They use WAEC to endanger our people as they will always put important subjects on that particular day.

“IPOB declared today sit-at-home home in remembrance of Biafrans that paid the ultimate prize in defence of freedom. It was a war of survival.

“Today May 30th sit at home was successful. I advise the Southeast government to understand that IPOB is now in charge. You can see that you failed to destroy IPOB. You can see that it doesn’t matter if you kidnap Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and hold him illegally. This is the people saying they want freedom. Even with the noise of the Enugu state governor yet Biafrans are indoors.”

An X user with the handle @GozieconC wrote:

“Secondary school students in Southeast have been prohibited from writing their WAEC exams today by IPOB.

“There is no outrage anywhere because it is happening in Southeast. Peter Obi will never condemn this. Oby Ezekwesilly is mute.

C.A.N is offline. Arise TV is less concerned.”

@CitizenOBS wrote:

Nigerian soldiers are going from house to house, shooting innocent Biafrans who are sitting at home in Aba to observe Biafra Memorial Day.

Right from the beginning, IPOB made it clear that no one will enforce the sit at home as this has become customary in Biafra.

Right now, the soldiers have used their agent provocateurs as a smokescreen to start killing innocent Biafrans.

Please, if you are in Aba, take cover and let the world know what’s happening.

While Elochukwu Ohagi had this to say:

“IPOB has ordered children who should be writing Mathematics as a subject in WAEC to sit at home today. This should be a major story but it is not. Security agencies are urging parents to allow their kids come out but no one wants to get caught in the middle. This is really sad.”

If you are Igbo, and don't tweet about the IPOB based issues happening in the South East.

But you are always attacking Lagos state, Yorubas and other regions. I don't think your mother told you who your true father is. God help us in the South East. pic.twitter.com/lEWHrDO67R — Pst Okezie (@AbiaIndigene00) May 30, 2024

