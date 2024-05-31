BIAFRA DAY: ‘They ended up killing their brothers,’ journalist laments killing of soldiers in Abia

An Abia State-based journalist and publisher, Prince Clinton Ubah has lamented the killing of four soldiers by gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday to mark ‘Biafra Heroes Day’.

The soldiers who were trying to enforce law and order in the city as a result of the lockdown, were reportedly killed by the gunmen at the Obikabia Junction in Aba, during an exchange of gunfire.

After killing the soldiers, they assailants also set fire to their vehicles.

Ubah who decried the act in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, claimed the heartless gunmen ended up killing their brothers as two of the murdered soldiers were identified as Igbo men from the same Abia State.

“The gunmen ended up killing their own brothers,” Ubah said.

“Staff Sergeant Charles Ugochukwu who has spent 30 years in service is said to be from Ugwunagbo LGA, while Corporal Ikpeama ikechukwu is from Isiala Ngwa South LGA, both in Abia State. He was the only son of his parents.

“Corporal Ikpeama Ikechukwu has spent 11 years in service.

“They were killed at the Obikabia Junction Aba by unknown gunmen who came with two flashy cars.

“May their Souls Rest in Peace.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=8045512115473668&id=100000448772130&mibextid=UyTHkbFB_IMG_1717143633457.jpg

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now