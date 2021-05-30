 Biafra group accuses police of arresting 57 members in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria
Biafra group accuses police of arresting 57 members in Enugu

Published

6 seconds ago

on

on

The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) on Sunday accused the police of arresting some of its members in Enugu State.

The leader of the BZF, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka, who disclosed this in a statement, said policemen from the Ogui Police Division stormed the venue of their meeting and whisked away 57 members.

According to him, the 57 persons were arrested while preparing for the Biafra Day parade.

He said: “We are non-violent people, we are peaceful agitators. They should be released immediately, unconditionally, without charge, they committed no crime.

“We have informed the United States of this development.”

Onwuka had a few days ago announced that the group would storm the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu on Sunday for the Biafra parade.

The Spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development, however, said 54 persons were questioned by the police.

He said members of the group were arrested because of the way they had gathered, adding that they were taken to the command’s headquarters and addressed on the need to maintain peace.

He said the arrested persons were released immediately.

The spokesman said: “There was no such arrest. Rather, 54 persons were seen to be unlawfully gathered at Owerri Road, Ogui, New layout, Enugu, and were brought to the Headquarters for questioning. After nothing incriminating was found on them, the CP addressed and cautioned them to go home and maintain peace. They all left happily.”

By Victor Uzoho

