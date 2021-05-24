Biafra group demands release of detained members, threatens to stop Anambra election | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Biafra group demands release of detained members, threatens to stop Anambra election
A pro-Biafra group, Biafra National Guard, on Monday, demanded the release of its members detained in various correctional facilities in the South-East.
In a statement signed by one Nsikak Akpan, the group threatened to stop the Anambra State governorship election slated for November if its detained members are not released by May 31.
BNG said many of the members had been detained at several correctional facilities in the South-East, including the Onitsha and Awka Correctional Centres without trial for more than 15 years.
The group also warned security agencies to stop the illegal arrest of pro-Biafra agitators and dismantle checkpoints on all the roads in the region.
READ ALSO: Calls for Biafra, Oodua republics unacceptable —Lai Mohammed
It listed the detained members as Mrs. Onyekachi Orji, Miss Okwudiri Bassey, Uche Idikaigbo, Michael Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Chima Asor and Chinweike Irondi.
Others are Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubuisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.
The statement read: “Why should innocent women be made to suffer for the supposed crime of their husbands? Even among those incarcerated is a pregnant woman who has not set sight on her child since she gave birth in prison.
“The BNG will kick start her activities in Anambra State. We emphasise that the slated November governorship poll will not be allowed to hold and the state shall be distrupted from being governed.
“The Nigeria security forces must desist from authorising arrest, patrol, or show of uniform in Biafra territory.”
