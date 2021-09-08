Connect with us

Politics

Biafra group warns Buhari against visiting Imo

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Biafra Nations League (BNL) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against visiting Imo State on Thursday as planned, saying he should cancel the visit to save himself from embarrassment.

The group gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday, signed by its Deputy National Leader and Head of Operations, media, Ebuta Takon.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Buhari was scheduled to visit Imo State on Thursday to commission some projects.

READ ALSO: IPOB renews resolve for creation of Biafra in wake of Buhari’s arrest threats

But the group said Buhari’s visit would be an insult to the people of the state and entire Eastern region for allegedly aligning with the Supreme Court to impose Governor Hope Uzodinma on the state against the wishes of the people.

Takon asked the people of the state not to come out to receive Buhari and to obey the sit-at-home order declared by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It would be recalled that Uzodinma had last Saturday told newsmen that Buhari would be in the state on Thursday to commission some projects.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × three =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...