Politics
Biafra group warns Buhari against visiting Imo
The Biafra Nations League (BNL) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against visiting Imo State on Thursday as planned, saying he should cancel the visit to save himself from embarrassment.
The group gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday, signed by its Deputy National Leader and Head of Operations, media, Ebuta Takon.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Buhari was scheduled to visit Imo State on Thursday to commission some projects.
READ ALSO: IPOB renews resolve for creation of Biafra in wake of Buhari’s arrest threats
But the group said Buhari’s visit would be an insult to the people of the state and entire Eastern region for allegedly aligning with the Supreme Court to impose Governor Hope Uzodinma on the state against the wishes of the people.
Takon asked the people of the state not to come out to receive Buhari and to obey the sit-at-home order declared by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
It would be recalled that Uzodinma had last Saturday told newsmen that Buhari would be in the state on Thursday to commission some projects.
