Biafra heroes day: We’re not interested in unnecessary confrontation with sit-at-home promoters —Gov Otti

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti stated yesterday that his administration was not interested in having unnecessary confrontation with the promoters of the May 30 sit- at- home in honour of those killed during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor stated that he was in touch with schools to ensure that students currently sitting for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams in the state were not adversely affected.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had announced that there will be a sit-at-home in the South-East region in.order to honour those who died during the war from 1967 to 1970.

The statement read: “Government is in touch with all the schools affected to see what could be done so that WAEC exams are not disrupted. We are in touch with schools on how to handle the situation.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze dissociates self from IPOB’s act to mark Biafra Heroes Day

“We are not interested in unnecessary confrontation with the people who are appealing for sit- at-home in honour of their dead ones. They have every right to mourn their own, especially going by the history of that war.

“It’s something we shouldn’t politicise. It was an emotional period when we remember the genocidal onslaught. We don’t have any interest in confronting those who are asking people to observe that moment of honour for those who were victims of the genocidal war.

“It’s something we are handling with wisdom and diplomacy. We are engaging with all the actors that are involved. We are putting measures in place that the Government may not want to make public.

“The most important thing is to see what we can do to ensure that students write their exams. There are things we don’t want to disclose. But be assured that we are putting measures in place to ensure there is peace in Abia State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now