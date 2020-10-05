Latest Politics

Biafra is a consequence of corruption in Nigeria —Bishop Kukah

October 5, 2020
Matthew Kukah
Ripples Nigeria

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah has said that the agitation for the actualization of a Biafra state was as a result of corruption in Nigeria.

He also said that the formation of different militant groups as well as the terrorist Boko Haram were all consequences of the corruption in the country.

Kukah spoke during an interview with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja.

“Before Biafra , there were Odua’ Peoples’ Congress and the Niger Delta Militants, all before Boko Haram and the Islamists.

“So, Biafra is a consequence of the corruption of the Nigerian state. These youth groups are expressions of the frustrations that face their generation.

“They are not the problems and they are not the ones on the dock: The accused is the Nigerian state!”, he said.

