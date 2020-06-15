Latest Politics

BIAFRA: Kanu is a ‘scam’, Asari-Dokubo, other Nigerians berate IPOB leader (Video)

June 15, 2020
nnamdi kanu
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians have slammed Nnamdi Kanu, founder and leader of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for illegal taxation and other alleged fraudulent acts.

The British Nigerian and political advocate was a major topic on Twitter on Monday for allegedly taxing members who are petty traders.

Many sent the evidence of payment by petty traders.

Also, there are different videos circulating the internet of former Niger Delta militant, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo berating Mr Kanu.

Asari-Dokubo, a supporter and fan of Kanu and the Biafra cause was evidently unsettled by stories making the round about Kanu, who is still wanted by the Nigerian government for jumping bail granted him, in his trial for alleged treason against the state.

