BIAFRA: Kanu is a ‘scam’, Asari-Dokubo, other Nigerians berate IPOB leader (Video)

Nigerians have slammed Nnamdi Kanu, founder and leader of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for illegal taxation and other alleged fraudulent acts.

The British Nigerian and political advocate was a major topic on Twitter on Monday for allegedly taxing members who are petty traders.

Many sent the evidence of payment by petty traders.

Also, there are different videos circulating the internet of former Niger Delta militant, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo berating Mr Kanu.

Asari-Dokubo, a supporter and fan of Kanu and the Biafra cause was evidently unsettled by stories making the round about Kanu, who is still wanted by the Nigerian government for jumping bail granted him, in his trial for alleged treason against the state.

See reactions:

Did you know that Nnamdi Kanu is snitching on IPOB members? He has secretly handed key members of the cult to the DSS. Anyone that objects him, he will find a way to get them arrested. He is nothing but a scammer and petty thief.#IPOBHasFallen #IPOBHasFallen #IPOBHasFallen pic.twitter.com/VM1MkGSVI7 — TracyChels (@ChelsTracy) June 15, 2020

I am an Igbo but I can’t phantom why Nnamdi Kanu will be this dubious to his people #IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/ItEM2tE29J — Ogechi (@Drumlurd) June 15, 2020

I keep hearing different stores about Nnamdi Kanu gosh this man should stop ranting on Facebook alone come and defend yourself Nnamdi.#IPOBhasFallen#IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/mQGxYX3yyn — Chimoge (@ChimokeChi) June 15, 2020

The Monster Nnamdi Kanu will soon be unleashed in full force. What you are seeing is still child’s play. He makes his followers do his dirty jobs. Now he is on assault on men, very soon he will move to rape of women & murder generally, that’s if he hasn’t sef. #IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/Cdx80E1MD9 — Ngozi (@goziboo) June 15, 2020

#IPOBhasFallen I'm so happy we are saying what should have been said. Cancel Kanu already. pic.twitter.com/2d1WdZdKoG — Your Fave Igbo Queen (@_QueenAmaka) June 15, 2020

I thought I have seen it all from this guy,little did I know that he has scammed my people this far,This man deserves to be arrested and sentenced o life imprisonment #IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/Bcl0xDtCce — Ogechi (@Drumlurd) June 15, 2020

While Asari Dokubo is taking the bull by the horn with this latest revelation🙉 The leader of an online country,with I can't kill myself attitude is busy luxuring with women 👬 Some thing wil definitely kill a man😃 And some ar saying #IPOBhasfallen What a beautiful Monday😄 pic.twitter.com/5YqtuREdXc — Adewumi Collins (@AdewumiCollins) June 15, 2020

So Biafrans claim they are wise, but they are the most foolish set of people. A man just claim to be your leader and collects money from you just because he knows you are dumb. And you still pay in Nigeria currency, when he already told you lies about Nigeria. #IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/oq1LLSVG4y — Blessing Okoye (@BlessinOkoye) June 15, 2020

Not until the gullible, compliant & docile hordes of Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB followers realize that the gutter, where their criminal leader belongs, is not too far, & that the Con Man has got no business with Biafra, they'll continue to sell their souls to Swindler MNK.#IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/ObwKGe8kJL — Yetty Oyelami (@YOyelami) June 15, 2020

Asari Dokubo has a word for those who have been conned by Nnamdi Kanu. The guy is a scam.

Nnamdi Kanu is a scam, Asari Dokubo says so…#IPOBHasFallen pic.twitter.com/vI8Wx5A62m — TracyChels (@ChelsTracy) June 15, 2020

Kanu wants to manipulate every Igbo guy, it can’t work, it can never be possible. Your dubious acts are already exposed!#IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/ahMonFggtM — Chukwuemeka_ (@gozie____) June 15, 2020

Nnamdi Kanu is not our leader!!!! He is a wicked and dangerous man. #IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/dFQOhimIio — Auchalugo1 (@auchalugo1) June 15, 2020

Kanu claimed Bill and Melinda Gates were trying to kill Africans by providing coronavirus vaccine. The shenanigan of Kanu is really causing us alot. As if that is not enough, he also made wild accusations against Abba Kyari and many others in the Nigerian govt. #IPOBhasFallen pic.twitter.com/qIagdNzn0R — francis oke (@Doctorfrank2) June 15, 2020

