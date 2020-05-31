BIAFRA: May 30 will never be forgotten –IPOB leader, Kanu

The Leader of Independent People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has vowed that May 30, the day the then Colonel Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu declared BIafra an independent state from Nigeria, will never be forgotten.

The IPOB leader, in a statement on Saturday by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, also hailed those he described as fallen heroes, saying the actualisation of Biafra Republic is certain.

Kanu, who is currently in the United Kingdom after jumping bail, also expressed happiness over the peaceful way his members and sympathisers of Biafra observed this year’s Biafra Day celebration.

Though the IPOB leader had initially asked his followers to observe a sit at home to commemorate the day, it was later changed to a day of prayer.

According to the statement, Kanu vowed that May 30 will never be forgotten, commending the “bravery, commitment, and courage of Biafran fallen heroes who staked their lives for other Biafrans to live.’’

Read also: COVID-19: Don’t use face mask from China, it’s contaminated, will kill you, IPOB leader Kanu warns Ndigbo

The statement reads: “Across the length and breadth of Biafraland, across every inch of land and forest where they fought and fell to protect their children, their relatives, and their generations unborn, we lit a beacon to shine their light of hope upon this generation of IPoB.

“From Igede to Opobo, from Bakassi to Edo, their light did shine at 12 midnight.

“We must remember them every May 30, on Biafra Heroes Day. IPoB will continue to remember and celebrate them.

“We have remembered them and their memories shall continue to abide with us until we achieve that freedom for all, for which they laid down their lives.

“The class of 1967-70 we salute you. The international community including United Nations, European Union and European Parliament, France, America, Africa and Nigeria should free Biafra.”

Join the conversation

Opinions