Biafra Nations League asks Gov Wike to conduct referendum in Rivers State

The Biafra Nations League (BNL) has dismissed claims by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the people of the state are not Biafrans, asking him to conduct a referendum to be sure if the people want Biafra or not.

The President General of BNL, Prince Chimezie Richard, threw this challenge to Wike at a meeting with Ikwerre youths in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, November 8, and reminded the governor that it was his Ikwerre brothers who were the champions of the pro-Biafra protests in the state capital.

“We challenge Governor Wike and the Rivers State government to conduct a referendum and let’s see if it is just the Igbo that want Biafra,” Richard said.

The BNL further launched a verbal attack on the delegation recently dispatched to the South East by President Muhammadu Buhari, led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Afolabi Gambari.

The group said the visit to the South East by the Presidential delegation cannot end the agitation for Biafra as it has come to stay and nothing can stop it.

Richard urged the people of south-east not to be carried away by the Presidential delegation to the region, adding that governors and others present in the meeting do not command respect in the region.

The group wondered why President Buhari will be sending representatives but cannot visit the region himself after he had toured the region extensively when he was campaigning..

He, however, dismissed the endorsement of Igbo Presidency by some groups that were invited to the Enugu Government House meeting, adding that they only did that for their selfish aims, without the interest of the people at heart.

