Biafra to supply free oil to Nigeria, other West African neighbours —Nnamdi Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Biafra to supply free oil to Nigeria, other West African neighbours —Nnamdi Kanu
Leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has promised to supply free gas and oil to West African countries including Nigeria when the Republic of Biafra is eventually realised.
Kanu also pledged that persecuted Northern Christian communities would be granted political asylum in Biafra to save them from genocidal attack by terrorists.
He made the pledges in a live broadcast, saying the struggle for the independence of Biafra was not borne out of greed to control oil money contrary to insinuations in some quarters.
He explained that the quest for Biafra’s autonomy was borne out of the desire to liberate the entire black race from subjugation and neocolonialism.
In a later statement released on Wednesday by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the IPOB said the freedom of Biafra meant freedom of the black race.
The statement assured persecuted indigenous communities of their safety and protection under an independent Biafra.
The statement read: “We want to inform the Christian communities in Northern Nigeria that they have nothing to worry about in a disintegrated Nigeria. Our leader made this solemn pledge during his live broadcast on March 8, 2021, during which he also assured them that they will be granted automatic settlement rights in the new Biafra when Nigeria finally implodes as every other failed state before it has done.
Read also: Eastern Security Network officers captured notorious bandit in Benue – Nnamdi Kanu
“Biafra will not allow Northern Christians who are currently at the mercy of marauding terrorists to be roasted by those eager to decimate indigenous communities of Northern Nigeria.
“Our leader has assured them under divine oath that any Northern Christian willing to live in Biafra land can come and settle. Northern Christians shall be granted political asylum in Biafra to pursue their legitimate careers.
“He equally promised to give free oil and gas to Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, the Gambia and other countries in West Africa and Africa at large.
“This is to prove to them that the agitation for Biafra autonomy is not driven by the quest to control oil money. Rather our struggle for self-rule is borne out of our desire to set the entire black race free from subjugation.
“Biafra wants to have neighbours that are free and peaceful so they can also benefit from our prosperity and enterprise. The independence of Biafra is the beginning of freedom for the black race! An independent Biafra will defend Indigenous communities in Nigeria against Fulanisation and attacks by terrorists.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Latest Tech News
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...