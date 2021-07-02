Biafran groups vow to bomb Aso Rock, NASS, Police HQ, others over Kanu’s arrest

Two Biafran secessionist groups, ‘The Biafra Think Tank’ and ‘The Biafra Watchdogs’, have threatened to bomb the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the National Assembly complex, the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, and other prominent government facilities across the country over the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a joint statement on Friday, signed by the Commanders of the groups, Gen. Emeka Madson and Gen. Maduka Tokyo respectively, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, they threatened to kidnap all ambassadors of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, including the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Yusuf Burutai, and keep them hostage until Kanu is released.

The group also mandated every “landlord” in the South-East to send names, phone numbers, pictures and addresses of military and paramilitary officers living in their houses for “prompt action” to be taken against them.

“If Buhari refuses to release our Supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu within 21 days from now, we shall attack the National Assembly, Aso Rock, Police Headquarters, Nigeria Army Headquarters, etc.

“Every landlord in Biafra land must send the names, phone numbers, pictures, if possible, addresses of any police officers, army, DSS (Department of State Services), EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) and the military men living in their houses,” the statement reads.

The separatist groups also vowed to expose the countries and airlines involved in the arrest and deportation of their leader.

“We shall inform the public and the country and airlines that gave out our leader, Kanu’s details and ensure that the staff, plane, and the country pays dearly or we will give their own country.

“Today we have agreed and decided to kidnap all the ambassadors of Buhari government, including Buratai and keep them hostage till they release Nnamdi Kanu and until Buhari signs and declares Biafra.

“We hereby summon all the Biafran sons and daughters working in the diaspora to attend an important meeting in the United States of America.”

By Isaac Dachen

