Biafran National Guard operative killed in gun battle with Nigerian soldiers in Abia

A gunman said to be a member of the Biafran National Guard has been killed during an attack on the location of troops of the Nigerian Army serving with Exercise Golden Dawn in Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, Army Headquarters has said.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement titled ‘TROOPS NEUTRALISE BNG GUNMAN’, read “Troops conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have neutralised one of the Biafran National Guard gunmen who attacked troops’ location at Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday 28 October 2021.

“The assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops. In the encounter, the troops neutralized one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered a pump action gun, among others.

“While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State. The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen”.

