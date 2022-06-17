Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Fr Mbaka’s ‘stingy man’ criticism

Bianca Odumegwu Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, wife of late Biafra warlord Ikemba Odumegwu Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, on Thursday, reacted to Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka’s remark against presidential aspirant Peter Obi.

Mbaka claimed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) could not be Nigeria’s president because he was a stingy man during a meeting of his ministry in Enugu State.

He claimed that unless God vanishes, Obi would never smell the president’s chair.

“A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

“Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man; Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives. If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi,” the cleric had stated.

However, Bianca revealed that in 2009, the former Anambra Governor refused to buy a $3,985 suit and instead opted for a $220 suit in order to contribute money to the poor.

If Obi’s value is characterized as ‘stinginess,’ she believes Nigeria should follow suit in order to maintain a sustainable ecosystem.

Her post on Facebook read: “ NO APOLOGIES, PLEASE. On Peter Obi’s supposed ‘Stinginess’….

“In Life, You either live by your creed or you desecrate the mould by which the Almighty created you. Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values, not his vaults.

“If this way of life is what is derided as ‘stinginess’ on the part of Peter Obi, then we all need to adopt this mould for a more sustainable and more humane environment.

“Sometime in 2009, ‘Mr’(as he preferred to be addressed) Peter Obi, Governor Of Anambra State at the time, visited Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and myself at Dallas, Texas. He came to deliver a get well message from Dr Goodluck Jonathan and was billed to attend a black tie event at the Dallas Marriott.

“Curiously, Obi flew into Dallas airport with one small carry-on luggage which he insisted on wheeling around himself, and on getting to our residence requested to freshen up. What will you be wearing to the event tonight?’, we inquired. It was at that point that it struck him that he could not show up in his casuals at such a ceremony.

“I insisted on taking him to the luxury men’s emporium at Neiman Marcus to buy a smart black suit. When we got there, he was busy doing the Dollar to Naira currency conversions. The suit that was a perfect match for him was a dapper Tom Ford suit with a price tag of 3,985 dollars plus tax.

“To cut the story short, Obi refused to pay what he termed ’that outrageous price’ for the Tom Ford suit and that was how we ended up at Steinmart where he agreed to pay a more acceptable price of 220 dollars, tax inclusive, for a basic men’s suit which he was happy to wear to that evening’s event.”

