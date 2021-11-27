Bianca Ojukwu joins voice to calls for Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Bianca made this appeal on Friday while speaking at the 10th memorial anniversary of the late Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, organised in Owerri.

She urged the President to consider the plea made by some Igbo leaders during their recent visit to the State House, Abuja, asking for Kanu’s release.

According to her, the release of the IPOB leader would demonstrate Buhari’s magnanimity.

“The clamour for secession is a direct consequence of perceived inequality in the distribution of resources and political appointments in the country.

“Kanu’s release will further buttress President Buhari’s commitment to healing the wounds inflicted by the sense of marginalisation felt by the Igbo nation,” she said.

She, however, urged governors of the South-East geopolitical zone to remember Ojukwu just as the convener of the event, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

