Biden appoints another Nigerian-born, Enoh Ebong, as USTDA Acting Director

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has appointed another Nigerian-born expert, Enoh Ebong, as the Acting Director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The appointment of Ebong which was announced on Tuesday by the Agency, will see her “leading an agency that partners with the US private sector to develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in emerging economies, while supporting US jobs through the export of its goods and services,” according to a statement by the Agency.

The USTDA links US businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

According to her resume, Ebong had served with the USTDA in different roles from 2004 to 2019 before leaving temporarily, most recently as the Agency’s General Counsel, and Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to joining USTDA in 2004, Ebong practiced law at the Boston office of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris and Popeo, P.C., representing public and private companies in public offerings, financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance issues.

Read also: Biden appoints Nigerian-born, Funmi Badejo, into cabinet as White House counsel

Before her return to USTDA, Ebong served as the Head of Strategic Partnerships at the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream, where she drove the development of strategic partnerships to expand access to education, health, financial empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Ebong earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School, a Master of Arts in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Arts in History, with Honors, from The University of Edinburgh, Scotland. She is a member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Bar.

During her swearing-in ceremony, Ebong said the mission of the agency aligns with Biden’s vision of strengthening the US economy.

“It is an honor to return to USTDA. The opportunity to lead the Agency comes at a critical moment when the world is turning to the United States for leadership on clean energy and climate-smart infrastructure, as well as safe and secure ICT solutions.

“The Agency is one of the most effective, targeted and proven tools within the U.S. government. I’ve long believed in USTDA’s mission and program, which are fully aligned with the President’s vision of strengthening our economy and addressing climate as an essential component of American foreign policy and national security.”

The Akwa Ibom State-born Ebong grew up in Lagos where her father, Ime James Ebong, was a Nigerian civil servant who served as Permanent Secretary before she moved to the United States to pursue her education.

Join the conversation

Opinions