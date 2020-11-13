Biden deprived of key US Intel briefings as Trump delays transition

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition planning and Intel briefings (a key part of US intelligence) is being delayed as President Donald Trump continues challenging the election results.

The development has forced a growing number of Republican senators to join calls for Biden to receive the Presidential Daily Brief (PDB), the ultra-secret daily briefing of the nation’s most sensitive intelligence, is a key part of keeping the president fully informed.

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford said on Thursday that he will intervene if Trump does not loop Biden in soon.

READ ALSO: WTO could get new lease of life under Biden, expert says

“I’ve already started engaging in this area … And if that’s not occurring by Friday, I will step in and push and say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task,” Lankford told Tulsa, Oklahoma radio station KRMG.

This came after Biden appointed his longtime adviser Ron Klain as his White House chief-of-staff, despite the refusal of the incumbent, Donald Trump to concede defeat.

Klain, 59, who was Biden’s chief of staff when he was vice president under President Barack Obama, is the first important appointment, as the President-elect builds his administration.

Join the conversation

Opinions