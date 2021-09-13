International
Biden is a disaster, I will have no choice but to rescue America in 2024 -Trump
Former United States President Donald Trump, has described his successor, Joe Biden, as a “total disaster” and “an incompetent leader”.
He said he (Trump) would have no choice but to run for presidency in 2024 to save the country from collapse.
Trump, in an interview with Fox News aired on Monday, said the country is “getting to a point where we really have no choice” but for him to run for president again.
Asked about his plans for a potential White House bid in 2024, Trump said:
“I don’t think we’re going to have a choice. It is disgraceful.”
Trump went on to bill the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. military assets from Afghanistan as the “greatest embarrassment in the history of our country.”
READ ALSO: Trump attacks Biden over Afghanistan ‘humiliation’ of US
“When you look at Afghanistan and what happened, and the death for no reason, just for no reason,” Trump said, adding that military “parents – they want to speak with me – they don’t want to speak with Biden.”
“They’re just devastated. It is getting to a point where we really have no choice,” he added.
Trump went on to slam President Biden as “an incompetent person as the leader of our country” and called his administration “divisive.”
“They keep telling everyone how they want to get together, to be inclusive – they’re not inclusive. They are very, very dividing and divisive.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...