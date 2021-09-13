Connect with us

Biden is a disaster, I will have no choice but to rescue America in 2024 -Trump

20 mins ago

Former United States President Donald Trump, has described his successor, Joe Biden, as a “total disaster” and “an incompetent leader”.

He said he (Trump) would have no choice but to run for presidency in 2024 to save the country from collapse.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News aired on Monday, said the country is “getting to a point where we really have no choice” but for him to run for president again.

Asked about his plans for a potential White House bid in 2024, Trump said:

“I don’t think we’re going to have a choice. It is disgraceful.”

Trump went on to bill the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. military assets from Afghanistan as the “greatest embarrassment in the history of our country.”

READ ALSO: Trump attacks Biden over Afghanistan ‘humiliation’ of US

“When you look at Afghanistan and what happened, and the death for no reason, just for no reason,” Trump said, adding that military “parents – they want to speak with me – they don’t want to speak with Biden.”

“They’re just devastated. It is getting to a point where we really have no choice,” he added.

Trump went on to slam President Biden as “an incompetent person as the leader of our country” and called his administration “divisive.”

“They keep telling everyone how they want to get together, to be inclusive – they’re not inclusive. They are very, very dividing and divisive.”

