Biden lists Burna Boy’s song on inauguration playlist

The United States President-elect, Joe Biden, has listed a track waxed by self-proclaimed “African Giant,” Burna Boy, on his inauguration playlist.

The song titled: “Destiny,” one of the tracks in the musician’s album nominated for the US Grammy Award, African Giant, will be played during Wednesday’s inauguration of Biden as US 46th president.

The playlist was officially released ahead of the inauguration on Tuesday.

Other singers whose albums made the playlists are Bill Withers (Lovely Day), Marvin Gaye (Got to Give It Up – Pt. 1), Bruce Springsteen (We Take Care of Our Own), Kendrick Lamar (Now or Never), Bob Marley & The Wailers (Could You Be Loved), Jill Scott (Golden) and Dua Lipa (Levitating), and others.

READ ALSO: You have told more lies than Satan, Burna Boy slams govt over fake news allegations during #EndSars protests

The Chief Executive of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Tony Allen, said the selected songs reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America.

He said: “They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

Reports revealed that the 46 tracks playlist was selected by American music producer and rapper DJ D-Nice and actress, Issa Rae’s Radio in partnership with Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Join the conversation

Opinions