Biden names all-female senior White House communications team

The President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden has selected an all-female senior White House communications team in what his office called a first in the country’s history.

Reports say Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sought to inject diversity in their appointments and nominations so far, ahead of their January 20 swearing-in.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” Biden said in a statement.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

Among those named to be part of the team on Sunday was Jen Psaki who will serve as White House press secretary.

Psaki, 41, has held a number of senior positions, including White House communications director for former President Barack Obama’s administration.

In addition to Psaki, six other appointments were announced including Kate Bedingfield, who was Biden’s deputy campaign manager, as White House communications director.

Other appointees include Ashley Etienne as communications director for Harris and Symone Sanders as Harris’s senior adviser and chief spokesperson.

Pili Tobar was named deputy White House communications director and Karine Jean-Pierre will be principal deputy press secretary.

Elizabeth Alexander was named communications director for incoming First Lady Jill Biden.

