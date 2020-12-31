International Latest

Biden names Nigerian-American Okolo as COVID-19 advisor

December 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

United States President-Elect, Joe Biden, Wednesday, named a Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo as his COVID-19 advisor.

President-elect Joe Biden announced her name as one of those who will lead the COVID-19 Response Team.

Okolo, born to Nigerian parents, currently serves as a Senior Health Policy Advisor to the U.S Representative, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

She graduated with honours from Harvard University in 2017 with degrees in medicine and African-American studies.

Previously, she has also worked as a legislative aide for health policy at the United States Senate.

Opinions

