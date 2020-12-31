United States President-Elect, Joe Biden, Wednesday, named a Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo as his COVID-19 advisor.
President-elect Joe Biden announced her name as one of those who will lead the COVID-19 Response Team.
Okolo, born to Nigerian parents, currently serves as a Senior Health Policy Advisor to the U.S Representative, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.
Read also: Trump rejects US COVID-19 relief bill, says it’s ‘a disgrace’
She graduated with honours from Harvard University in 2017 with degrees in medicine and African-American studies.
Previously, she has also worked as a legislative aide for health policy at the United States Senate.
- Biden names Nigerian-American Okolo as COVID-19 advisor - December 31, 2020
- Gov Ayade warns against display of masquerade, restricts cross-over services to 10pm - December 31, 2020
- LATEST TECH NEWS: Facebook to close Irish subsidiary over tax dispute. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, December 31, 2020 - December 31, 2020