Biden outlines plans to address Covid-19 pandemic

President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden has outlined a new plan to address the Covid-19 pandemic in his first 100 days in office as the number one citizen of America.

Moments after introducing his nominees for key health positions in his administration on Tuesday, Biden said his top goals, developed with US infectious disease scientist Dr Anthony Fauci, involve distributing vaccines, reopening schools and requiring mask-wearing “where possible”.

Biden, announced he will pick California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be secretary of health and designated former Obama Economic Adviser Jeff Zients as the White House coronavirus coordinator.

“We did not get into this mess quickly. We’re not going to get out of it quickly. It’s going to take some time. But I’m absolutely convinced in 100 days we can change the course of the disease,” Biden said.

“As a new president, I’m going to speak directly to the American people. See what I’m saying now: ‘We need your help. Wear a mask for just 100 days’,” Biden added.

