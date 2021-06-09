Biden revokes Trump’s Executive Order targeting TikTok, WeChat | Ripples Nigeria

United States President, Joe Biden, on Wednesday withdrew the executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok in the country.

He also ordered the Commerce Department to review security concerns posed by the apps and others.

Biden asked the Department to monitor software applications like TikTok that could affect US national security, as well as to make recommendations within 120 days to protect the country’s data acquired or accessible by companies controlled by foreign adversaries.

READ ALSO: Trump raises eyebrows over Oracle move to shield TikTok

Former President Donald Trump had attempted to block new users from downloading the apps and ban other technical transactions.

He claimed Chinese apps pose data risks to the US.

The ex-President’s orders were however blocked by court.

Join the conversation

Opinions