Biden says Trump should not get US Intel briefings due to ‘erratic conduct’

The newly elected President of the United States of America, Joe Biden said in a US media interview of Friday that Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings normally available to former presidents because of his “erratic” behaviour.

“I just think that there is no need for him to have intelligence,” President Biden said in an interview with CBS Evening News yesterday.

“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all other than the fact he might slip and say something,” Biden added.

Speaking further during the interview, Biden said Trump was “unfit” to be president and cited Trump’s “erratic behaviour unrelated to the insurrection”, a reference to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump political supporters.

Asked by the interviewer whether Trump should continue to receive top-level US intelligence, Biden said, “I think not.”

