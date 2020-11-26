Biden says White House co-operation on transition ‘sincere’ so far

The President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden has declared that the White House co-operation on his transition into power has so far been ‘sincere’.

The Democratic candidate revealed this on Wednesday as he unveiled his choice of top officials for his incoming administration when he takes over from Donald Trump in January.

“It has not been begrudging so far, and I don’t expect it to be,” he told NBC News in an interview.

Mr Trump finally agreed to allow the formal transition process to begin on Monday, nearly three weeks after the presidential election.

Yet he still refuses to admit defeat, repeating unsubstantiated claims that the November 3 vote was “rigged”.

This came after Biden pledged to work together with the nation’s allies adding that the United States will be “ready to lead” again on the global stage.

Biden, who made the comments on Tuesday while introducing his foreign policy and national security team, also hinted that he intends to steer the United States away from the unilateralist nationalism pursued by Trump.

The Democratic former vice president said his team, which includes trusted aide Antony Blinken as his nominee for U.S. secretary of state, would shed what the president-elect described as “old thinking and unchanged habits” in its approach to foreign relations.

