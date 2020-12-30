Biden slams Trump over pace of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

The President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden has slammed the administration of incumbent US President, Donald Trump over the pace of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

Biden took Trump to the cleaners in a statement issued on Tuesday where he said that Trump’s administration’s “plan to distribute vaccines is falling way behind, far behind”.

“The effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should,” Biden said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

“The pace of the vaccination programme is moving now, if it continues to move as it is now, it’s going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people,” Biden continued.

However, Biden promised that his administration “will spare no effort” to get 100 million shots administered by the end of his first 100 days as president, or by the end of April.

This came days after Biden also took aim at Trump for refusing to sign the $892bn COVID-19 relief bill into law.

