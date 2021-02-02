Biden threatens to re-impose sanctions on Myanmar after apparent military coup

The newly elected President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has threatened to re-impose tough sanctions on Myanmar after its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, President Win Myint and some other members of the National League of Democracy were arrested by security forces in an apparent coup.

Biden who condemned the military’s takeover from the civilian-led government on Monday, called for a concerted international response to push the generals into relinquishing power.

He also described the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and some other party members as “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the disrespect of the rule of law”.

“The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained,” Biden said in a statement.

“The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action,” he said.

Biden warned the US was “taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour.”

Speaking from detention yesterday Aung San Suu Kyi said that the military was trying to re-impose dictatorship.

“I urge people not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military,” a statement released in her name said.

