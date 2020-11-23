International Latest

Biden to nominate Antony Blinken as US secretary of state

November 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The United States President-elect, Joe Biden, is set to nominate veteran diplomat Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.

Reuters reports that Blinken’s nomination will be announced on Tuesday.

The diplomat is regarded as a defender of global alliances who will bring together skeptical international partners into new competition with China if nominated and confirmed to the role.

Blinken, 58, served as the deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during Barack Obama’s administration.

