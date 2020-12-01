Biden’s election victory in Wisconsin, Arizona confirmed

The election victory of President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden has been confirmed in two battleground states of Wisconsin and Arizona following a partial recount.

Biden’s victory in Wisconsin was certified after a partial recount that added to his 20,600-vote margin over Donald Trump, who has to file a lawsuit challenging the results.

While certifying Biden’s election result in Arizona on Monday, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, defended the integrity of Arizona’s election.

“We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong,” Ducey said, even as lawyers for President Donald Trump were arguing without evidence to Arizona Republican legislators that the United States’s election was marred by fraud.

Biden won Arizona by 0.3 percent of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He is only the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

Later on Monday, Trump attacked the Republican governor’s actions and claimed Ducey was “rushing to put a Democrat, Biden in office”.

