International
Biden’s wife, Jill leaves White House for full-time teaching job
United States First Lady, Jill Biden, has returned to the classroom at Northern Virginia Community College where she has worked since 2009.
The White House said in a statement on Wednesday Mrs. Biden officially resumed at the college on September 7.
This is the first a sitting US first lady would leave the White House for a full-time job.
She had taught English and writing remotely for months before returning to the classroom.
Although Mrs. Biden is the first wife of a US President to leave the White House for a full-time job she is not the first with a teaching background.
Laura Bush, the wife of former President George W. Bush, was an elementary school teacher and a librarian but quit after having children.
She had stopped working by the time her husband assumed office in 2001.
The duo of Hilary Clinton and Michelle Obama were also working mothers but ended their jobs while at the White House.
