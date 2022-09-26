Big Brother Naija alumnus, Pere Egbi, predicts Level Up winner

Pere Egbi, a former Big Brother Naija contestant has predicted Phyna to emerge victorious at the conclusion of the BBNaija Level Up competition.

The grand finale of the seventh edition of the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition has been scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 2.

The winner of the competition will be going home with a grand prize worth N100 million.

The six housemates currently battling for the grand prize include Bella, Phyna, Chi Chi, Daniella, Bryann and Adekunle.

Read also: Sheggz, Hermes, Groovy evicted from Big Brother Naija

Following the eviction of Sheggz, Hermes and Groovy, Pere in a post shared on his Twitter page said Phyna would win the show, Bryan would be the first runner-up and Adekunle will be the second runner-up.

He wrote: “Phyna will win this, Bryan will be 1st runner up. Adekunle will be 2nd runner up.”

Phyna will win this, Bryan will be 1st runner up. Adekunle will be 2nd runner up. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) September 25, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now