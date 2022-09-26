Entertainment
Big Brother Naija alumnus, Pere Egbi, predicts Level Up winner
Pere Egbi, a former Big Brother Naija contestant has predicted Phyna to emerge victorious at the conclusion of the BBNaija Level Up competition.
The grand finale of the seventh edition of the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition has been scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 2.
The winner of the competition will be going home with a grand prize worth N100 million.
The six housemates currently battling for the grand prize include Bella, Phyna, Chi Chi, Daniella, Bryann and Adekunle.
Following the eviction of Sheggz, Hermes and Groovy, Pere in a post shared on his Twitter page said Phyna would win the show, Bryan would be the first runner-up and Adekunle will be the second runner-up.
He wrote: “Phyna will win this, Bryan will be 1st runner up. Adekunle will be 2nd runner up.”
— Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) September 25, 2022
