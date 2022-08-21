Entertainment
Big Brother Naija coordinator merges housemates, scraps level immunity
The Big Brother Naija housemates have been merged into a single unit.
This new format was announced in Sunday’s live eviction show.
The ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition started with the housemates divided into two different houses named: Level 1 and Level 2
They, however, came together during Arena games, pool parties and Saturday night parties.
During Sunday’s live show, the show coordinator, Biggie, asked the housemates in Level 1 to pack their bags in 10 minutes and move to the Arena.
READ ALSO: Kess, Pharmsavi evicted from Big Brother Naija
They were later told to join the housemates in level two.
Speaking to the housemates, Biggie said: “Henceforth, all levels have collapsed and no more level immunity.
“You all will be playing individually and nominate other housemates for eviction on Monday.”
Also, as from midnight, the extra Channels on Gotv and Dstv will be closed.
