Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, is dead

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey has died from injuries sustained from an auto-accident.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning by his BBNaija colleague, Tobi Bakre.

Making the announcement on Twitter, he wrote;

“We lost him.

But thanks a lot guys. God knows best”

We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best pic.twitter.com/W4nPi0vGrz — Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) October 13, 2022

On Tuesday, it was announced by another former Big Brother Naija candidate, Alex Asogwa that the 2018 BBNaija Double Wahala housemate was involved in a ghastly motor accident.

The reality star sustained severe injuries from the accident that took place in Lagos state and did not survive.

