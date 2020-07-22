Big Brother Naija is evil; we must clampdown on it –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared that the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, currently ongoing, should be scrapped because it is evil and promotes immorality.

Stanley Dimkpa, Chairman of CAN in Rivers State, who made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, said that the TV shows that promote justice, morals and activities that are aimed at pleasing God and humanity should be encouraged instead.

The CAN Chairman who also urged political office holders and other stakeholders to discourage immoral activities, kicked against the ongoing reality show, describing it as evil and urged well-meaning Nigerians to join in the protest against it.

According to him, the immorality being portrayed in the BBNAIJA show should be vehemently condemned because it breeds evil.

He said; “As Christians this, this ceremony is aimed at promoting diligence and reinvigorating a positive lifestyle and collectively making our state better.

READ ALSO: Organisers announce N85m grand prize for BBNaija season 5

“We should encourage a state where tribe, creed, political party and church do not matter in the scheme of things but a state where equity, equality, qualification, truth and hard work are necessary criteria and conditions for justice.

“A state where promotion and appointments in all fields of life are based on good morals will encourage everyone to abhor evil and do what is right.

“All these are needed to replace what we have in our world today where societal ills, crimes and immoral behaviours are geometrically increasing due to bad governance, poverty and reward for wrong doing, such as Big Brother Naija.

“I want to emphasize Big Brother Naija because all of us have to fight collectively to stop this immoral act and injustice in our land, as Christians and Africans, we have respect for mankind.

“For those of us that have allowed our friends and families to encourage the patronage of Big Brother Naija, know that it is an evil and we must clampdown on it,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions