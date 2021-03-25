Big Brother Naija returns with mouthwatering grand prize in 6th edition | Ripples Nigeria

Organizers of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija on Wednesday, March 24, announced the audition for the 6th edition of the show.

The winner of the 2021 edition will be going home with a cash prize of N90 million.

The announcement was made via the official social media platforms of Big Brother Naija.

“We’re giving EARLY ACCESS into this year’s #BBNaija auditions. All you have to do is stay connected…”, the announcement read in part.

The Auditions for Big Brother Naija 2021 is strictly online, and kicked off Wednesday, March 24.

Recall the previous season saw Laycon win prizes worth N85 million, including a cash prize of N30 million.

