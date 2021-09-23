Big Brother organizers called out for poking fun at Saga’s mental health

On Wednesday, September 22, Adejumo Okusaga, the elder sister of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contestant, Saga called out the organizers of the reality show via her Instagram stories for exploiting and poking fun at the mental health of her sibling.

According to Saga’s sibling, the organizers of the show have no right to make mockery of people’s predicament. She stated that the exploitation of people’s mental health should never be seen as a source of entertainment.

Recall Saga’s love interest, Nini was given a secret task to disappear for 24 hours from the house during the early hours of Wednesday. Saga did not take the prank too kindly as he was in a melancholy mood throughout the day.

Adejumo, the sister of Saga reprimanded the show organizers, calling them ‘insensitive’.

Here is what she published;

“This actually made me really sad.

Given the Kayvee situation, I never expected @bigbronaija to be this insensitive. People are legit worried. You are playing with people’s mental health for entertainment and sport. Wow!”

Nini returned to the house during the early hours of today, Thursday, September 23, however, details of her disappearance must not be revealed to the other housemates.

Nini and Saga currently stand on the brink of elimination alongside WhiteMoney, Pere, Angel and Queen.

