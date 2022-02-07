Bigger challenges await Nigeria in 2023 —Sanusi

Former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former Emir of Kano State, Lamido Sanusi II has urged Nigerians to prepare ahead for tougher times even after the 2023 general elections.

Sanusi argued that the crop of politicians jostling to occupy Political offices would not salvage the country overnight.

Sanusi spoke on Monday in Abeokuta at a reception organised for him as part of activities marking 80th birthday of Baba Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi.

The former CBN governor, sounding pessimistic, declared that Nigeria “is living on extra time” due the numerous challenges confronting the country.

“To be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015.

“The challenges facing all those people who are struggling to be President, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015 and all of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for it,” he said.

Sanusi proposed that religious and traditional leaders, as well as technocrats must be involved in salvaging Nigeria, else the country would be enmeshed in bigger challenges.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics, this country needs good politicians, it needs imams and pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God. It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies, it needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people, everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”

Sanusi who denied eyeing the presidency in 2023, said he is contented being a spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah. “I have served in various capacities and I will forever be grateful to Allah,” he added.

