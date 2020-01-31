Latest Metro

January 31, 2020
Bike riders hit the streets to protest ban in Lagos
By Ripples Nigeria

Motorcyclists on the platform of bike-hailing services on Friday staged a protest over the new law by the Lagos State banning their services, and those of other commercial bike riders (Okada) n six local governments areas of the state.

The ban, which also affected tricycles (Keke), will come into effect on February 1 and covers over 50 roads and expressways in Nigeria’s commercial city.

The motorcyclists however marched on the State governor’s office in Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, voicing their displeasure to the ban.

Bearing placards with different inscriptions, the cyclists marched through major roads in the area, before ending up at the Governor’s office.

One of the placards read: “Our jobs matter,” while another read, “Regulate us, not kill us”

