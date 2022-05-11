Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19

American business magnate, Bill Gates, has tested positive for the dreaded Corona Virus disease.

He announced this in a post on Twitter, saying that he was experiencing mild symptoms.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” he wrote.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.”

Bill Gates who reportedly tested for the virus on Tuesday, has donated millions in pandemic relief efforts, tested positive for the Corona Virus.

Gates has been an untiring advocate for measures to combat the strange pandemic in terms of giving especially on access to proper medication for poorer countries.

