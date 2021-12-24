BILL ON ELECTORAL ACT: With threat of veto in the air Buhari hosts Lawan, Gbajabiamiala

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received in audience Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House.

The meeting is coming soon after the president refused to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill forwarded to him by the National Assembly.

Though details of the meeting have not been made public, it is believed that the contentious issue of direct primaries for political parties in the bill will be top on the agenda.

Both federal legislative arms had hinted on moves to veto the president’s decision not to sign the bill, with Senators reported to have embarked on a mission to collect signatures of lawmakers to enable them override the president’s decision.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now