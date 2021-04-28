Bill seeking greater inclusion of women in Nigeria’s parliament scales second reading | Ripples Nigeria

The Bill seeking to alter the provision of the 1999 Constitution to create additional special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly scaled the second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Sponsored by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and 85 other lawmakers, the bill is seeking greater women’s participation in politics.

Some sections of the 1999 Constitution will have to be amended in order to accommodate the new policy.

The proposed legislation would make it compulsory for every state to have one additional senatorial seat reserved for a woman.

it also seeks to create two federal constituency seats for women.

Onyejeocha, who led the debate on the bill, said the seats would be contested and filled by women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly as a temporary measure to promote women’s representation in politics.

