Bill seeking to scrap payment of annual rent scales second reading in Senate

A bill seeking to make payment of collection of annual rent by house owners illegal scaled the second reading in the Senate on Tuesday.

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, sponsored the bill titled: Advanced Rent (Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc Regulation Bill, 2022(SB. 893),” about two weeks ago.

Adeyemi, who led the debate on the bill at the plenary, said the bill seeks to regulate the mode of payment of rent on residential apartments, office space, rooms and accommodation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country.

He said: “If passed, this bill will improve the well-being and standard of living of residents and minimize corruption and immorality particularly in the FCT.

READ ALSO: Senate moves to stop landlords from collecting yearly rent in Nigeria

The tenancy system has continuously impoverished Nigerians and should be discarded.

“This system is unacceptable and indeed unbiblical.

“The bill seeks to reduce advance payment for new tenants to three months and, thereafter, proceed with the monthly payment scheme.

“It also seeks to protect low-income earners from any form of oppression by homeowners.”

