 Bill to include independent organisations as EFCC members scales 2nd reading | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Bill to include independent organisations as EFCC members scales 2nd reading

Published

2 hours ago

on

A bill for an Act to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) laws to provide for the inclusion of Independent Organisations in the commission’s membership have scaled 2nd reading at the House of Representatives.

While speaking on the bill during plenary on Wednesday, Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP–Kogi), said it would provide for the establishment of operations review committee for the commission and a witness protection unit, detention unit and compensation for victims of financial crimes.

He maintained that the bill, when passed, would provide for the disqualification of convicted persons from holding or continuing to hold public offices in the country, and would make provisions for a time frame within which a person appointed as acting executive chairman of the commission could occupy the office in an acting capacity.

Meanwhile, Yusuf said the bill also made provision for EFCC to retain a percentage of recovered loot to fund its operations.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests man for alleged N17.4m, $6,300 fraud

Speaking on the bill, Rep. Olawale Raji (APC-Lagos), said it would widen the scope of the antigraft commission in fighting corruption in the country, and would not limit the headship of the agency to a serving police officer and other security agencies, but would include private sector players with requisite experience such as lawyers.

Raji urged the lawmakers to allow the bill to pass for second reading; noting that it would ensure that the country was best served in its quest to arrest the scourge of corruption.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila called for a voice vote, which was unanimously agreed upon and the bill was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Financial Crime.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports3 hours ago

Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
Sepp Blatter Sepp Blatter
Sports3 hours ago

FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months

FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
Sports10 hours ago

AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives

Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Latest1 day ago

Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6

President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
Sports1 day ago

CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali

Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have...

Latest Tech News

Latest6 hours ago

Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Latest1 day ago

Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
Latest2 days ago

HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Latest5 days ago

Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...