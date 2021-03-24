Bill to include independent organisations as EFCC members scales 2nd reading | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Bill to include independent organisations as EFCC members scales 2nd reading
A bill for an Act to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) laws to provide for the inclusion of Independent Organisations in the commission’s membership have scaled 2nd reading at the House of Representatives.
While speaking on the bill during plenary on Wednesday, Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP–Kogi), said it would provide for the establishment of operations review committee for the commission and a witness protection unit, detention unit and compensation for victims of financial crimes.
He maintained that the bill, when passed, would provide for the disqualification of convicted persons from holding or continuing to hold public offices in the country, and would make provisions for a time frame within which a person appointed as acting executive chairman of the commission could occupy the office in an acting capacity.
Meanwhile, Yusuf said the bill also made provision for EFCC to retain a percentage of recovered loot to fund its operations.
Speaking on the bill, Rep. Olawale Raji (APC-Lagos), said it would widen the scope of the antigraft commission in fighting corruption in the country, and would not limit the headship of the agency to a serving police officer and other security agencies, but would include private sector players with requisite experience such as lawyers.
Raji urged the lawmakers to allow the bill to pass for second reading; noting that it would ensure that the country was best served in its quest to arrest the scourge of corruption.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila called for a voice vote, which was unanimously agreed upon and the bill was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Financial Crime.
